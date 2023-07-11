A Woman Saving up for Her Wedding Showed How She Makes $200+ a Day Working Amazon Flex
We hear a lot about side hustles today and frankly, some of them don’t really seem like they’re worth the time…
But a woman named Allison shared a video on TikTok that might just change your mind about side work that is actually a good deal.
She said that she makes over $200 a day working for Amazon Flex on the side. Amazon Flex allows independent contractors to use their own cars to deliver packages for Amazon.
Allison said that she made $206 in only 7 hours of work driving for Amazon Flex.
She explained in her video, “Let’s see how much extra money I can make today. I’ve been trying to make some extra money on the weekends because I have a wedding and a honeymoon to pay for.”
Allison said that she prefers working for Amazon Flex to make extra money because she gets to choose when she drives and that the job is perfect for an introvert.
In the video, she loads up her car with 42 Amazon packages and hits the road to deliver them.
She delivered to different houses and pointed out that one downside of this particular shift is that she has to deliver to a “sketchy” part of town.
Allison said, “I was a little nervous just ’cause I’m a woman and I was alone,” she says.
She broke her day up into two routes and ended up with $206 for this day and $373 for the weekend.
Not bad!
Take a look at her video.
@abmccarthy5757 Total: $206 #viral #fyp #sidehustle #makingextramoney #dayinmylife #amazonflex #amazonflexdriver #goodsidehustle #debtfreejourney ♬ original sound – Allison
Now let’s see what TikTok users said.
One person said this sounds like a legit side hustle compared to other ones people talk about.
This viewer said that’s pretty good money.
And one individual gave a heads-up that Amazon doesn’t take too kindly to people sharing videos working for them.
Anybody thinking of picking up some of this work now?