A Woman Says a Man Found Her on Facebook After Seeing Her on Bumble… Even Though They Didn’t Match
There are a lot of great things about online dating apps and social media, but there are definitely some drawbacks, as well.
And one of those negatives is people having the ability to track down folks who they don’t know…and who most likely don’t want anything to do with them.
And a woman shared a thread of Twitter posts detailing her experience with a guy who saw her on a dating app (where they didn’t match) and then tracked her down on Facebook and sent her all kinds of messages.
Here is the woman’s original tweet with screenshots of the interaction she had with the man.
I am so fucking angry right now. STOP finding women you see on dating apps on their personal social media profiles, ESPECIALLY if you haven’t connected and there are ZERO identifiers in their profiles. I got these and let my curiosity get the better of me. VIDEOS IN REPLIES. pic.twitter.com/9ouGehAqFS
And then came a series of voice memos that the man sent where he rambled on for about 10 minutes about all different kinds of things…creepy…
Click on the tweets below to hear what he had to say.
1/3 pic.twitter.com/Om7dPqpPWu
2/3 pic.twitter.com/Xz2DsSL0J2
3/3 pic.twitter.com/VQ7HcX8urK
And apparently, this guy has done this to other women before.
Here’s what she had to say about that.
UPDATE: This is not the first time Ryan Andrews has done this. He pulled the same thing with @aly_sf in summer of 2021. Shared with permission.
Are there any other women in Southwestern Ontario/the GTA this man has invaded and harassed in this way? Please dm me if it has! pic.twitter.com/au0tcgMocp
And another woman had an issue with the guy back in 2017.
Yes he saw me via Tinder (we did not match) and then found me on FB. Maybe in 2017?!? I blocked and deleted him but it was the same insanity and the increasingly erratic voice notes. This creep has been at it for years! 🤬
And the woman who posted the original tweet heard from yet another woman who said that she was actually a**aulted by him.
UPDATE #7 is perhaps the most insidious so far. This dates back to a decade ago and involves a woman who was only 20/21 at the time.
He slapped her and told her she liked it, not giving her the space to decide for herself how she felt. He assaulted her.
How many others? pic.twitter.com/b1WBKDlbWQ
What a creep!
Be careful out there, friends…
