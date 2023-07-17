Jul 17, 2023

A Woman Says a Man Found Her on Facebook After Seeing Her on Bumble… Even Though They Didn’t Match

There are a lot of great things about online dating apps and social media, but there are definitely some drawbacks, as well.

And one of those negatives is people having the ability to track down folks who they don’t know…and who most likely don’t want anything to do with them.

And a woman shared a thread of Twitter posts detailing her experience with a guy who saw her on a dating app (where they didn’t match) and then tracked her down on Facebook and sent her all kinds of messages.

Here is the woman’s original tweet with screenshots of the interaction she had with the man.

And then came a series of voice memos that the man sent where he rambled on for about 10 minutes about all different kinds of things…creepy…

Click on the tweets below to hear what he had to say.

And apparently, this guy has done this to other women before.

Here’s what she had to say about that.

And another woman had an issue with the guy back in 2017.

And the woman who posted the original tweet heard from yet another woman who said that she was actually a**aulted by him.

What a creep!

Be careful out there, friends…

