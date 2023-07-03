Amazon Faces Ridicule For Feeding Employees The “Cheapest Food You Can Make”
There’s hardly any good news when it comes to people talking about how Amazon treats their employees. From poor pay to rough hours and too few benefits, complaints seem to be pretty much all we hear.
And this is no different, as employees were promised a “meal” only to receive grilled cheese sandwiches instead.
TikTok user @phantazmaclips posted the now-viral video that shows a line of workers waiting to be handed grilled cheese sandwiches on paper plates.
There are voice over comments like “Amazon, we want a raise,” and “Amazon: We can do one better.”
The commenters agree that a billion dollar company should be able to do a bit better than this when it comes to employee appreciation efforts.
A camera then panned to a number of Amazon employees standing in line to receive their cheesy bread. Of course, viewers roasted Amazon and shared their outrage in the comments.
Here’s the video…
@phantazmaclips
I doubt this will be the last time we hear complaints from the company’s employees.
No matter how good a grilled cheese is, I can totally make that for myself, even when I’m broke.