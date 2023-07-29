An Employee Was Asked to Create a Workflow Before They Left Their Job So They Created This Hilarious Manual
by Matthew Gilligan
You want a workflow? I’ll give you a workflow!
Actually, what this person did was throw some major shade at their employer when they were asked to create a workflow before they left their job so they could help out the next person in line.
And it didn’t go very well…
The viral TikTok video shows that the guide starts off with an “Introduction” page.
Seems pretty standard, right?
Well, after that things got a little weird…
In fact, things went totally off the rails, and this worker pulled no punches in saying they were never trained properly.
Oops!
Take a look at the video.
And here’s how folks reacted.
One person said they wouldn’t help after they got fired.
Another viewer took some important info on the way out the door at their job.
And this individual offered up a good excuse people can use.
The person who’s leaving the company is the LAST person you want to ask to make a document like this.
What a lazy boss.