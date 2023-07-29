July 29, 2023 at 10:18 am

An Employee Was Asked to Create a Workflow Before They Left Their Job So They Created This Hilarious Manual

by Matthew Gilligan

You want a workflow? I’ll give you a workflow!

Actually, what this person did was throw some major shade at their employer when they were asked to create a workflow before they left their job so they could help out the next person in line.

And it didn’t go very well…

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 10.18.20 AM 1 An Employee Was Asked to Create a Workflow Before They Left Their Job So They Created This Hilarious Manual

Photo Credit: TikTok

The viral TikTok video shows that the guide starts off with an “Introduction” page.

Seems pretty standard, right?

Well, after that things got a little weird…

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 10.18.48 AM An Employee Was Asked to Create a Workflow Before They Left Their Job So They Created This Hilarious Manual

Photo Credit: TikTok

In fact, things went totally off the rails, and this worker pulled no punches in saying they were never trained properly.

Oops!

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 10.18.37 AM An Employee Was Asked to Create a Workflow Before They Left Their Job So They Created This Hilarious Manual

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@whaddupstupid #workflow #dontknowwhattodo #work #workshenanagins ♬ original sound – Whaddup stupid

And here’s how folks reacted.

One person said they wouldn’t help after they got fired.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 10.19.04 AM An Employee Was Asked to Create a Workflow Before They Left Their Job So They Created This Hilarious Manual

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer took some important info on the way out the door at their job.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 10.19.20 AM An Employee Was Asked to Create a Workflow Before They Left Their Job So They Created This Hilarious Manual

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this individual offered up a good excuse people can use.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 10.19.29 AM An Employee Was Asked to Create a Workflow Before They Left Their Job So They Created This Hilarious Manual

Photo Credit: TikTok

The person who’s leaving the company is the LAST person you want to ask to make a document like this.

What a lazy boss.

