‘They’re fighting my case right now.’ Golden Corral Workers Argued About Whether a Customer Could Keep Eating at Their Buffet
Can you be cut off when you’re eating at a buffet?
That seems to be a divisive question and a customer who went to town at the “endless” buffet at a Golden Corral restaurant found himself in the middle of a debate among employees at the eatery.
The man was eating at a Golden Corral in Orlando, Florida and let’s just say he was not holding back one bit.
His video showed him dining on all kinds of different foods and he filmed employees nearby who were discussing the situation.
He said, “They’re fighting my case right now. Essentially, they’re arguing because the lady watched me eat the whole time. She’s saying I’m allowed to eat. I don’t know why they’re trying to say I can’t eat no more.”
What does “endless” really mean, folks…?
Take a look at his video and see what you think.
@mohmotion The lady vouched for me tho🤣🤣 #food #foodtiktok #buffet #eating #mukbang #goldencorral #kickedout #fyp #florida #orlando ♬ original sound – MOMOTION
Now check out what TikTok users had to say.
This viewer made a good point.
Another TikTokker said Golden Corral should be thankful for him.
And another person said they think this is WILD.
Fam… just let the people eat! Ffs..
