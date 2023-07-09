He Told Everyone Why His Brother-In-Law Wasn’t at His Daughter’s Birthday Party. Is He a Jerk?
AITA for telling everyone why my BIL wasn’t at his daughter’s birthday party?
“I (37M) have recently separated from my wife (37F) for a multitude of reasons – but the one at the top of the list is her prioritisation of her best friend/SIL (she married the brother) in all aspects of her life. I’ve drawn a hard line on having no communication, except for childcare arrangements, and so far that has been working.
She contacted me about my nieces upcoming birthday party (SILs daughter), and if I would be OK bringing our daughter (it was my week with her). The kids love playing with each other, and I didn’t think it was fair for them to miss out just because I might feel awkward about it.
We went along, and everything was fine. I avoided SIL and my ex as much as possible, and mingled and socialised with the other parents. I eventually got talking to one mum, who made a comment that blew my mind. When I got to the party, I noticed that BIL wasn’t there ( nieces dad). I had overheads SIL tell people he was working (which sucks, but fair enough).
But when I spoke to this mum, she cracked a joke about how BIL owed SIL flowers, because both of their husbands were actually away golfing that day. This mum was obviously unaware that SIL was telling people something else.
For the rest of the party, whenever I was mingling and anyone brought up something along the lines of “shame BIL is working”, I immediately corrected them and told them where he actually was.
The rest of the party went fine, but I later got an angry phone call from my ex who who told me I had “blabbed” to SILs boss about things, and how they were “disappointed “in their parental priorities. I snapped back that it was a complete joke that BIL skipped his own daughter’s birthday party to go golfing, and that they SHOULD be ashamed.
After the call, I did feel a little guilty. I messed with SILs boss, and may have done so because of prior resentment I have for SIL.
As much as I h**e her, I wouldn’t want her to lose her job or anything like that, but I just couldn’t keep my mouth shut.
AITA?”
FYI, STBX means “soon to be ex.”
