Mom Says Toddler’s Behavior Improved After Showing Him ’90s Cartoons
by Laura Lynott
Millennials always think the cartoons of their childhood are the best, but what if they actually really are?
Cast your mind back to Clifford the Big Red Dog and The WIld Thornberrys and let’s be honest, we would watch those shows right now for a chill session.
@mamasandmesses is an Instagram account featuring two Northern Virginia moms, Lauren and Sara, who post all about their parenting lives.
And in one recent update, Lauren said when she introduced her toddler son to old cartoons, he was happy with less screen time and even slept better!
She said: “I noticed he enjoyed them, but didn’t *need* them. We’d watch an episode or two and when it was time to turn it off, he didn’t fight me or get upset, he just went back to playing.”
She continued: “Possibly the biggest thing I noticed was a change in his sleep! He was sleeping longer and better.”
The mom has a theory – that the kids’ shows millennials grow up on – were made with less stimulation for young minds.
She also stated the older shows seemed to share messages of “creative exploration”.
The stories actually helped kids, she feels and now she feels they just result in “addicted subscribers.”
The good thing about kids’ shows is there’s a lot to choose from!
Watch the full clip here:
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
This is a hot topic for parents!
It’s all about the money?
The reax could go on and on until the end of cartoon time!
It could be all in her head.
But, does it really matter?
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.