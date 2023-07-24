‘I will not use an ice bucket at all. I have cleaned out puke from them.’ A Former Hotel Manager Talked About Things She’d Never Do When Staying at One
Prepare to get sick to your stomach, friends…
Because we’re about to watch a video from a former hotel manager who was nice enough to give us some inside info about what NOT to do when you stay in a hotel room.
And you might be pretty surprised by what she had to say.
She starts by saying that people shouldn’t use drinking glasses when they stay in a hotel unless they are wrapped in plastic or you wash them yourself first.
And then she addresses those ice buckets you see in every single hotel room you stay in.
She said, “This guy is another story. I will not use an ice bucket at all. People use these for things you don’t even want to think about. I have cleaned out puke from them.”
Alright, I’m gonna have nightmares now.