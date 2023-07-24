Jul 24, 2023

‘I will not use an ice bucket at all. I have cleaned out puke from them.’ A Former Hotel Manager Talked About Things She’d Never Do When Staying at One

TikTokDirtyHotels I will not use an ice bucket at all. I have cleaned out puke from them. A Former Hotel Manager Talked About Things She’d Never Do When Staying at One

Prepare to get sick to your stomach, friends…

Because we’re about to watch a video from a former hotel manager who was nice enough to give us some inside info about what NOT to do when you stay in a hotel room.

And you might be pretty surprised by what she had to say.

Screen Shot 2023 06 28 at 4.49.36 PM I will not use an ice bucket at all. I have cleaned out puke from them. A Former Hotel Manager Talked About Things She’d Never Do When Staying at One

Photo Credit: TikTok

She starts by saying that people shouldn’t use drinking glasses when they stay in a hotel unless they are wrapped in plastic or you wash them yourself first.

Screen Shot 2023 06 28 at 4.49.53 PM I will not use an ice bucket at all. I have cleaned out puke from them. A Former Hotel Manager Talked About Things She’d Never Do When Staying at One

Photo Credit: TikTok

And then she addresses those ice buckets you see in every single hotel room you stay in.

She said, “This guy is another story. I will not use an ice bucket at all. People use these for things you don’t even want to think about. I have cleaned out puke from them.”

Ugh!

Nobody needed to hear that.

Screen Shot 2023 06 28 at 4.50.04 PM I will not use an ice bucket at all. I have cleaned out puke from them. A Former Hotel Manager Talked About Things She’d Never Do When Staying at One

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video and see what you think.

@melly_creations Replying to @404rabbit Former hotel manager. #hotelstay #hotelcups #doesanddonts ♬ original sound – Melly

Here’s how people reacted.

This person offered up another pro tip about staying at hotels.

Screen Shot 2023 06 28 at 4.50.29 PM I will not use an ice bucket at all. I have cleaned out puke from them. A Former Hotel Manager Talked About Things She’d Never Do When Staying at One

Photo Credit: TikTok

One TikTokker seemed pretty grossed out by all of this.

Screen Shot 2023 06 28 at 4.50.38 PM I will not use an ice bucket at all. I have cleaned out puke from them. A Former Hotel Manager Talked About Things She’d Never Do When Staying at One

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another person said they’d never use the coffee machine and they work as a housekeeper.

Screen Shot 2023 06 28 at 4.50.59 PM I will not use an ice bucket at all. I have cleaned out puke from them. A Former Hotel Manager Talked About Things She’d Never Do When Staying at One

Photo Credit: TikTok

Alright, I’m gonna have nightmares now.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter