‘I told him we would make it up to him…’ He Won’t Let His Son Go on a Graduation Because He Needs to Watch His Siblings. Is He Wrong?
Ahhh, here we go again…
It’s a tale as old as time itself: parents telling the oldest kid in the family that they can’t do something because they have to watch their younger siblings.
So is this dad an a**hole for not letting his son go on a graduation road trip because he needs to watch the youngsters?
Check out his story and see what you think.
AITA for having my son miss his graduating road trip to watch his sibling?
“My son just graduated high-school and we were paying so he could go on a road trip with his friends.
He was supposed to go Wednesday, my wife’s mother and father got in a car accident. They live in another state so we had to drive about 4 hours. My wife was a wreck and wasn’t in the position to drive since we her dad was critical. He pulled through luckily.
We have two other kids 11 and 7. We can’t leave them at home alone and we couldn’t find a sitter to watch them on such short notice, we even tried our neighbors but he couldn’t do it. So that left our 18 year old. He was pissed to put it mildly but did it. I told him we would make it up to him, and if he could ask if his friend could move it back a week. They couldn’t sadly.
We were gone for two days, he pulled though. My wife stayed and I headed back, I payed him for watching the kids and went to talk to him about getting him on the trip. It was supposed to be two weeks and they should just be a state over. He blows up about ruining his trip and there is no point going even though it should still 12 days of the trip. He called up a jerk and lock himself in his room.
I need another opinion since this was emergency and he doesn’t seem to care his grandparents almost passed.
Edit: Well he called his mom, let’s say it didn’t end well, he did say basically said the same thing he said to me, wife had a breakdown on the phone with him, she sent him the injuries and pictures of grandpa/grandma. He finally came out of his room and told me he isn’t going to go on the trip and the plan tickets aren’t needed.
Talked to my wife, never heard her that mad. Son confirmed what happened, he started yelling at her the moment the call started and she lost her s**t when he called her selfish. On good news grandpa has some feeling back in his legs which was a huge concern
For people saying we didn’t have emergency plan we do, first my closest friend- vacation, main babysitter- not available, backup babysitter- not available, last resort grandparents- hospital. We tried to find someone that why we even asked our neighbor which I have a good relationship with.
This will be my last update, had a conversation with my son about everything. Mom and him will have a conversation when she is calms down. His friends are not a state over, they are about two down at this point and going to Mexico. They are probably will get to the boarder tonight, they were suppose to be going to California . He had his passport and everything ready. This is a f**king mess.
I haven’t informed my wife yet and will wait until she is calmer. I’ll leave off with I hope none of you ever have to deal with a situation like this and please remember your parents are human.”
Let’s see what people had to say on Reddit.
One reader said he’s an a**hole for what he did.
Another individual agreed and said what he could have done.
And this Reddit user took a different approach and thinks he’s NTA.
Listen… you don’t get another shot at these things.
Don’t ever do this to your kids.