Jul 15, 2023

IBM Is Replacing Nearly Eight Thousand Jobs With AI

Artifical Intelligence IBM Jobs IBM Is Replacing Nearly Eight Thousand Jobs With AI

You can hardly turn on the news these days without hearing how AI in intruding on our lives, and as weary as that might make you some days, the truth is that it’s not going away anytime soon.

What might be going away, however, is nearly eight thousand jobs at IBM.

iStock 1462024468 IBM Is Replacing Nearly Eight Thousand Jobs With AI

Photo Credit: iStock

CEO Arvind Krishna said in an interview with Bloomberg that they are not planning to hire for any positions they believe could be replaced by AI in the near future.

“I could easily see 30 percent of that getting replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period.”

These positions include human resources and other non-customer-facing roles, and could range anywhere from 7,800-26,000 jobs.

iStock 1264819621 IBM Is Replacing Nearly Eight Thousand Jobs With AI

Image Credit: iStock

IBM currently employs around 260,000 people, and 10% of them are non-customer service roles.

There are currently no details as far as how they plan to replace the human labor with AI, but rest assured, they won’t be the last company to find a way to do so.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter