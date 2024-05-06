Her Ex Made Her Life Absolutely Miserable, But She Found Out That He Is Now Controlled By A Horrible Wife
by Matthew Gilligan
Justice…SWEET JUSTICE!
That’s the theme of this story from Reddit and we think it’s a real hoot!
Are you ready to be satisfied?!?!
Get started now!
Finally getting my personal justice after experience with abusive ex.
“I was with my abuser for 3 years.
During this time he tried to control me. He belittled and purposely limited my highly ambitious nature.
He tried to convince me that men had it worse during pregnancy.
This guy was a real piece of work.
He has been openly ****** to me and outwardly(I am a person of color). He shoved me to the wall with his hands on my neck when I cried when Trump won in 2016. He was ******** aggressive and had a lot of ****** fantasies that were very questionable to the point where my body shut down.
He loved making fun of women’s bodies after they’ve given birth, and mind you he was below average and has no sense of athleticism. He was forceful about having children with me and I wasn’t ready.
He told me that I would be an old haggard if I didn’t have children at 24(when I was trying to finish university), he was 27 and his men ovaries were having extreme baby fever. He would scream at me and record me every time we would have fights. He also cheated on me.
It’s been many years and I 🤮 every time for allowing myself to have given him that time I can never have back but I have forgiven myself and buried him deep into a black hole.
She got some info…
Yesterday, I went to a get together with a few hometown friends. My friend is mutuals with my ex’s sister & she spilled some tea about him without me asking. He’s now married with the woman he was sleeping with during that time frame.
They popped out 3 kids in 2.5 years (no breaks). His wife is controlling & my friend pointed out that she was really physically unappealing. She found out that I moved back home (I’m leaving in a few months) and she was so outraged that now they’re moving to Idaho (I’m in SoCal), which is the last trip him and I took before we broke up.
It went from bad to worse.
His mom and sister have cut off ties with him and his family cuz he hurt his mom. He apparently still checks my online presence and continuously thinks about me.
I know that wasn’t petty, but I’m happy that the universe helped him get the life he always dreamed of.”
Check out what folks had to say about this.
One person spoke up.
Another individual shared their thoughts.
This Reddit user is happy for her.
Another Reddit user sounded off.
This reader talked about KARMA.
And this individual offered some advice.
Karma…
It’s real!
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · abuse, petty revenge, reddit, relationships, revenge, top, white text