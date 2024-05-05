Rude Kids In A Haunted House Tried To Mess With A Haunter, So He Hatched A Plan To Make Them Run For The Exits
by Matthew Gilligan
Never mess with a haunted house worker…
Because they hold all the cards and they’ll get you in the end!
Check out how this person got revenge on some rowdy haunted house patrons who thought they were in control…
Boo!
Halloween Scare.
“30 years ago, I was working as a volunteer actor in a charity haunted house.
It was a major production in a big city, not just a couple low-budget rooms.
My role was to lie facedown on the ground in one of the first rooms, acting as if mortally wounded and crawling away from the rest of the tour.
Moaning and muttering “turn back”.
Enter some intoxicated kids, laughing and talking loudly about how lame things were.
A couple of them seemed to think I was an animatronic, and this might have been reasonable due to the lighting.
This wasn’t cool…
However, they took it too far. One of them aimed a pretend (?) kick at my head, missing by a couple inches.
I didn’t react, keeping in role as they walked past. When they were at my waist, I rolled over and up into a sitting position right next to them and roared my best “Garghhh!”.
Payback time!
Triple take. Triple scream. Hands and knee up in a defensive posture. Then practically running out the “it’s too scary” exit as a group.
So satisfying.”
Take a look at how Reddit users reacted.
One person shared their own story.
This individual shared their thoughts.
This Reddit user spoke up.
That’s the way to do it!
Nice work!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.