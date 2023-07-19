If You Woke up in 2030 and You Could Google Only One Thing, What Would It Be? Here’s What People Said.
Check the obits.
“Looking up obituaries for terrible public figures. CEOs, politicians, h**e group leaders, etc.
Then upon return anonymously creating a widely announced “D**th Note” scenario where one of the tracked individuals has their d**th announced a day in advance for their heinous behavior.
At first it’s a hoax, a joke, or several lucky guesses, but after enough accurate “predictions” the doubt begins to creep in. The influential sleazes of the world begin to clean up their acts due to a quasi-mystical, unavoidable, and all-knowing threat of imminent doom.”
Let’s do it!
“The 2024 March Madness bracket.
Warren Buffet has a standing 1 billion dollar offer to whoever gets a perfect bracket.”
Not a bad idea.
“I’d look up winning horse races/gambling winning numbers throughout the years 2023-2030.
Back to the Future style.”
Big money!
“The winning Powerball numbers.
Forget about everything else.
I need money and don’t want to work for it.”
Let’s hope so.
“I’d probably search to see if krabbe disease has a cure yet.
My son was diagnosed in April, and the least month and a half has been a whirlwind of getting him a stem cell transplant to prolong his life, since without it, the doctors predicted he would pass away by the end of the year.
It would be nice to see if in 7 years a cure has been found. I don’t really care about much else at this point.”
I hope they’re both still here.
“I’d check if Ozzy Osbourne or Keith Richards are still alive and if not, who went first.”
I wrote that!
“Find out the best rated movie, write down the plot and claim copyright when it comes out.”
Time to invest.
“Try and figure out what public companies grew the most in the last 5 years.
And invest in those when I get back.”
Getting ahead of the game.
“Top songs of that time period and the lyrics, album art and screenshot and record as much as possible.
Oh and top 5 companies at the time.
Hot Tub Time Machine taught me well.”
What are you up to?
“Google myself.
My LinkedIn page should be in the top results. Would be interesting to see what job I will be working so I can mentally prepare for them.
Also visit my Facebook page then. Would be interesting to know if my d**th shows up so I could hopefully prevent it.”
Be prepared.
“Climate change/disasters/wars.
Gotta be prepared for that s**t. We just had a pandemic, but there’s a new illness every 10-ish years. Also considering our tensions with other countries, it’d be good to know about any wars that could be avoided.
With that knowledge maybe I’d be working in the White House.”
Time to get serious.
“”What environmental investments 10 years ago could have prevented todays and upcomings nature disasters/climate refugee crisis?”
If it was needed 3 years ago then better start today.”
I would personally Google, “Is it possible to sleep for years without waking up?”
I wonder what the answer would be.
