‘I’m boobooful.’ Swim Instructor Shows His Adorable Method to Calm Down Kids Who Are Scared
Here it is, folks…
Your daily video that will restore your faith in humanity and bring a HUGE smile to your face.
And it comes to us from a swim instructor in Tampa, Florida named Tyler Reed, who posted a video on TikTok showing how he got a little girl to calm down and get ready for her big swim lesson.
And most of us probably remember how scary it was to jump in the water when we were kids, so this video resonates with everyone.
The little girl was obviously frightened and Reed helped her overcome her fear by telling her to repeat the “mermaid mantra”: “I’m big. I’m brave. I’m beautiful.”
And the way the girl says it sounds a little something like this: “I’m beeg. I’m bave. I’m boobooball.”
How adorable!
Take a look at the video.
@tritonaquatictraining Yes… swim lessons can sometimes be scary but when we say our motivational mermaid mantras out loud, we can do anything! 🧜♀️🫶 #M#Motivation #m#mobileswimlessonss#swimlessonsp#privateswimlessonss#swiminstructors#southtampat#tampaswimlessonstampasmallbusiness #smallbusiness #smallbusinessowner #survivalswimlessons #survivalswim #fyp #cuteaf #childpsychology #parenting #childeducation #children ♬ original sound – Triton Aquatic Training
And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
This person said they totally lost it.
Another viewer said this little girl is braver than them.
And one TikTokker said they LOVE this.
And here’s an adorable update with the same girl just a few weeks later!
@tritonaquatictraining
MERMAID UPDATE! Look at this big girl swimming and loving it after just a few weeks! Crazy to think that just a few weeks ago we were in tears and scared! But we kept practicing our motivational mermaid mantra of “I’m Big, I’m Brave, I’m Beautiful!” and look how far we’ve come! I am one proud swim instructor! Thank you all so much for the love & support! 🥰🧜♀️🔱🧜♂️ #swimlessons #privateswimlessons #learntoswim #swimminglessons #survivalswim #survivalswimlessons #childcare #childpsychology #smallbusiness #smallbusinessowner #cutevideo #proudteacher #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #foryoupage #fypシ #viral #trending #fypシ゚viral #fypage
Icy… heart… melting…
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · kids, swim lesson, swim lessons, swimming, tiktok, top, video