‘In case everyone was wondering how it’s going…’ A TikTokker Showed Chef Pii’s Pink Sauce in the Clearance Section of Walmart
Have you heard of Chef Pii’s Pink Sauce?
If you haven’t, let me fill you in: the sauce went viral a while ago because people noticed that the product was not consistent from bottle to bottle and folks just didn’t seem too impressed with it at all.
After the initial hoopla, the folks behind the sauce got a deal for their product to be distributed at Walmart…but it seems like it isn’t going very well based on this viral TikTok video.
In fact, the Pink Sauce is now on the clearance shelves at Walmart…and the bottles of sauce appear to be different colors…
The woman says in the TikTok video, “So, in case everyone was wondering how it’s going for the Pink Sauce, it is in the clearance section.”
And she added, “And if you’re wondering how much, it is .50 cents oh my gosh. Oh, this is Fruit Loop Gummies. OK, maybe not .50 cents, it says it’s still $8. Why would you pay them they’re all different colors.”
Yikes!
Check out the video evidence.
I still haven’t ever met anybody who actually tried this stuff.