In-N-Out Burger Customers Talk About the Chain’s “Flying Dutchman” Hack
In-N-Out Burger is known for having secret items on its menu, and if you aren’t hip to the Flying Dutchman, you might be after you watch the TikTok videos below.
The Flying Dutchman consists of two beef burger patties and two slices of cheese in between the patties…and there’s no bread.
The video is in response to a video from a TikTok creator who goes by the handle Grub With Greg and the text overlay reads, “I will never eat In-N-Out the same way again.”
The person had grilled onions on the top and bottom of the concoction and they said, “I squeeze a little yellow chili juice for that extra zing. This thing is filled with that umami beefy flavor.”
Take a look at the video.
@advenchas BUNS NO MORE! Steakhouse flavors for about $4 bucks ##innout##hamburger##onions##foodhacksThanks to @@grubwithgreg ♬ original sound – advenchas
The fella behind the Grub With Greg account shared his own version and he adds a sauce that looks like Thousand Island to the burger and says, “This should be illegal.”
@grubwithgreg Thanks to @diegos_eats for showing us the onion wrapped flying dutchman at #innout ♬ original sound – grubwithgreg
And here’s what people said on TikTok.
One viewer said they know how to get this done efficiently.
Another person who works at In-N-Out said they know why they’ve been getting weird orders lately…
And this person tried to do this and the employees told them to not follow TikTok trends.
Sounds delicious to me!