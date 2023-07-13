Is She Wrong for Taking Her Sisters and Their Husbands to See Garth Brooks After Her Friends Didn’t Pay?
Hey, who doesn’t want to see Garth Brooks live in concert?
I think most people would love that opportunity.
But what if they don’t pay up for the tickets?
This woman wants to know if she is out of line for replacing one group with another for the big show after they didn’t pony up.
Read on to see if you think she was out of line for what she did.
AITA for taking my sisters and their husbands to see Garth Brooks when my friends didn’t pay?
“I was lucky enough to snag six tickets to see Garth Brooks in Vegas.
My friends and I had made plans to go as three couples.
But I can’t really afford to pay for six tickets. The concert is kind of expensive. I told my friends that I needed the money for the tickets before my credit card was due. They both promised they would get it to me. I reminded them a few times and they both “forgot”.
I called my sister and asked he of she knew anyone who might like to go. She said that her and my stepsister had been taking about going. We decided to make it a family trip. They paid me immediately and I transferred the tickets for each of them.
Last week one of my friends saw that I posted on Facebook about going with my sisters. She asked why I was going twice? I told her I wasn’t. I needed to pay my credit card bill so I sold four of the tickets.
They went ballistic.
I do not have any credit card debt as I pay my bill in full every month.
They both assumed I would be okay just paying the minimum monthly payment like they do. They expected me to save them the tickets even though they didn’t pay me.
I told them both to check their texts and see where I had agreed to that. I sent them screenshots of where they both agreed to pay me BEFORE my bill was due.
They are pissed because all the tickets left are either resale or very expensive floor seats.
I am mad at them for trying to screw with my credit. They are mad at me because they had booked time off to go to the concert.
AITA?”
Now let’s see how people reacted on Reddit.
This individual said she’s NTA and that those tickets never belonged to her friends.
Another Reddit user said it sounds like her friends were hoping that she’d forget about getting paid.
And one individual said she dodged a bullet here.
You can’t leave a friend hanging like this. NTA.