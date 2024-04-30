Car Expert Helps His Buddy Avoid Getting Conned By A Car Dealership Trying To Secretly Raise His Interest Rate
by Ashley Ashbee
TikToker and car sales expert @lyndan99 recently shared a sketchy incident with a car dealership.
It started when the person about to buy noticed a warranty in the paperwork that he had not agreed to.
He called the finance manager and said “Take this warranty out. I don’t want it.”
The manager agreed and sent a new contract, only in this one, the interest rate was higher.
“You can’t do that,” the car sales expert says, shaking his head.
“He called me and asked me if that was okay and I said, ‘That’s absolutely illegal.”
So the prospective buyer called the finance manager back to get the interest lowered back to its original number.
They tried to get out of the deal.
“You can’t refuse business because you did something illegal (in California),” @lyndan99 says.
So the prospective buyer told the finance manager that he had the original paperwork showing those rates and the new paperwork with the changed rates and said, “See you in court.”
The result was that the prospective buyer got the car on the original terms.
“My buddy got his brand new truck” says @lyndan99, smiling and giving two thumbs up.
Watch the full video. It’s very informative and satisfying.
@lyndan99
This is ILLEGAL (at least in California). They can not under any circumstance raise your interest rate because you refuse to buy extras, including insurances. If this happens do your best to get a copy of the orginal offer and the new offer with a higher interest rate and report them! My friend had both copies and was ready to take legal action but they straighten up quick when they realized he knew his rights! If you feel like something isnt rignt, speak up🗣️
Let’s see what people in the comments had to say.
This person learned why advocacy can help change an issue overall.
There are no simple answers to getting rid of this problem.
This commenter has a great point, but people responding are jaded and assumed she doesn’t understand the concept of fine print.
It’s sad, but all the more reason to speak out!
Excellent point. Money talks.
Seeing rates like this makes me glad I take the bus.
It’s so important to know your rights and to stand up for yourself because you can often change things for the better.
And it’s also great to have awesome knowledge friends who can help you advocate for yourself.
