‘It’s clear I touched a nerve.’ Man Wants to Know if He’s a Jerk for Being Upset That There Was No Booze at a Wedding
No booze at a wedding?
What the hell is going on here?!?!
Well, I guess if you’re the person throwing a wedding, you can do whatever you want…but is it okay for other people to get upset about it?
Read this guy’s story and see if you think that he acted like a jerk.
AITA for being pi**ed there was no al**hol at a wedding?
“One of my (M35) best friends (M34) got married last week. He drinks al**hol and our friend group will meet up at breweries a few times a month to hang out. His fiance, now wife, does not drink. It’s never been a part of her life.
My wife and I got a hotel room by the reception space and ubered to the wedding. The ceremony occurs, we go to whats supposed to be cocktail hour and there was just soda and water. No al**hol.
This was not something we knew about ahead of time. There was a palpable buzz among our friend group at the lack of booze. A lot of us had spent money on a hotel room and ubering anticipating drinking. I’m kind of pi**ed.
Bride and Groom come to cocktail hour, everyone cheers, and when the bride and groom come mingle with us I ask where is the booze? His new wife chimes in saying her family does not drink and they were paying for the wedding, thus no al**hol. I tell them we should know that ahead of time.
I say i wasted money on a hotel room and ubering. I would have just driven if i’d known or maybe not even had come. The bride does not take my commentary well and implies I might have a drinking problem (I don’t, I only drink with my friends).
The groom says I don’t need to be such an a**hole. I reiterate that I spent a bunch of money on something I didn’t need, we all did. The brides pi**ed at me and asks me to leave.
My wife and I leave, but it’s clear I touched a nerve. In our group chat, friends were mixed on me saying something.
My wife said I wasn’t wrong, but my timing was wrong.
So was i the a**hole?”
Now let’s see what people had to say about this on Reddit.
One person said the bride and groom brought this on themselves.
Another Reddit user said that this guy actually acted like an a**hole.
And this individual talked about an al**hol-free wedding that they attended.
Come on man… you can’t go a little bit without a drink?
Get some help!