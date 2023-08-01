‘Jessica blew up on me in the group chat.’ She Didn’t Make Plans with Her Friends That Included Kids. Is She a Jerk?
by Justin Gardner
We all know how our friends with kids can get.
If there’s some kind of party or event planned and it’s NOT child-inclusive, there can be some bad blood.
And here’s another example of exactly what I’m talking about.
And now it’s up to you to see if this woman was a jerk because of what she did.
Take a look at what she had to say.
AITA for not making child inclusive plans that someone in my friend group can’t attend?
“Howdy guys, recently my friend group has been divided on an issue. I have a group of six friends and their significant others from highschool. All of us are in our mid 20s. The only person in our friend group is Jessica, who has two young children and is a single mom.
I’m the only person in my friend group that can host, as my husband and I own a decent sized house and don’t have anything stopping us from hosting I guess.
One doesn’t want to host, two live with their parents and can’t, another has roommates that won’t let them, etc. we all live in a rural area so there isn’t really anywhere to go for more than a quick dinner, so someone hosting is the only way we can all hang out really. When I host it’s always later in the day; around 7 pm ish.
That’s when most of us are off work. I also have a no children rule for my house, since my dog is afraid of children and I honestly don’t like kids anyways. (My nephew yanked my dogs tail several times so now my dog growls at kids).
I had a gathering last weekend, a dinner time bbq. Everyone was invited; same rules as norm. Jessica asked if she could bring her kids, because she can’t afford a babysitter and since both of their dads aren’t involved at all. I said no, because of my dogs and also because I don’t want her baby and toddler at my house.
The last time she brought them she kept trying to push them off on other people who didn’t want to hold them so she could relax. Also her toddler puked on my 5k white couch, which I had to replace. No she didn’t pay for it.
Jessica blew up on me in the group chat, and said that I always exclude her. I told her I’m not excluding her, I’m excluding kids. All kids. She’s welcome to come if she finds someone to watch her kids.
I also told her she’s welcome to host. She kind of went on about how none of that is possible and now she isn’t talking to anyone. Our group is split, half think it’s my house my rules.
One said maybe if she screwed better guys she’d be able to have a babysitter. And two think that I should just let her kids come. To be honest, if it was someone else I would maybe cave. But I don’t like Jessica that much, especially since she didn’t pay for my replacement couch.
AITA for making child not friendly plans that someone in my friend group can’t make it to?”
Here’s what Reddit users said about this.
This reader said they think she’s NTA…but they’re on the border of Everyone Sucks Here.
This reader said they can’t get a grasp on this situation.
And another Reddit user said this woman sounds privileged and her friends sound like wasteful people.
Yeah, I’m on the side of “my house, my rules.” If that means people can’t be friends, so be it.