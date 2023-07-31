‘Keep getting free drinks.’ A Man Said Joining Panera’s Sip Club Is the Greatest Hack of His Life
by Matthew Gilligan
Life hack alert!
We know you love it when you get some inside info that will change your life on some level and a guy was nice enough to share his hack about Panera Bread’s Unlimited Sip Club.
He said in the video, “My greatest life hack in New York about living here for a year now … is being a part of the Panera Sip Club.”
He added that he gets one drink per hour at Panera for only $10 a month because of the deal.
He said, “I literally go out of my way to this Panera to just keep getting free drinks.”
And then he added, “Some of y’all aren’t part of the Sip Club, and it shows.”
In the video’s caption, he wrote that this was a “BIG STEP for financial freedom.”
Not bad at all!
Let’s check out the video.
Here’s what people said on TikTok.
Anything that can save people a little bit of money each day can really add up over the years.
Try it and see for yourself!