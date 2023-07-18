Man Shows His Creepy New Apartment is Pretty Much Just Hallways With a Bunch of Doors
What am I, lost in a maze here?
That’s undoubtedly what the person who posted this video to TikTok was thinking when they found out that their new apartment in Newcastle, England, seems to resemble one big hallway with a bunch of closed doors.
Hmmmm…
The video shows the person in the hallway of their apartment building and they unlock a door to go into their unit and they encounter a similar hallway to the one they just walked in from.
The text overlay in the video reads, “Did I just rent an apartment or a hallway like what?”
This is weird, wild stuff!
Are they stuck in some kind of weird matrix glitch?!?!
Take a look at the video and see what you think.
@cringedggMost normal apartment in Newcastle 💀♬ original sound – Subezewo
And just so you know that this isn’t only a thing happening across the pond, here’s a video of a weird apartment setup in New York City that got people talking back in 2021.
Here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
One person had a hilarious observation.
Another viewer said this looks like a typical Newcastle apartment…and they’re not a fan!
And one TikTokker made a keen observation…you’ll never get out!
Anybody ever see that YouTube video of “The Backrooms?” This reminds me of that.