The Customer Was An Absolute Nightmare, So He Drove Off Even After Seeing Her Keys On His Hood
by Trisha Leigh
Having a job that forces you to deal with customers will always have its tricky days.
Owning a business that services customers is a whole other ball game.
This man was just starting out in the lawn irrigation business.
This happened about 20ish years ago, when I first started working as a lawn irrigation tech.
I had been called to fix a leak in a customer’s front yard.
He told a customer that in order to fix her issue, they would have to dig up her lawn.
I told her before I started that it would require considerable digging and damage to her grass.
She had left for a while to run errands.
By the time she got back, I had excavated the broken pipe, leaving a 3 ft x 1 ft hole in her front lawn.
Then, she berated him for digging up her lawn.
I was in the process of repairing the pipe when she came over, screaming at me for tearing up her yard.
Now, I’m normally very good at de-escalating situations like this, but nothing I tried worked on this broadzilla from Hades.
After several attempts to explain the necessity of digging a hole to fix an underground pipe, she told me to just leave.
So, I grabbed my tools, threw them in the back of my truck and got in.
So, when he noticed her keys and wallet on the hood of his truck, he decided to just drive away.
She stormed into the house and slammed the door behind her.
As I started to back out, I noticed that in her haste to come chastise me for doing the job she hired me to do, she had put her purse and car keys on the hood of my truck.
I gently backed out of the driveway and drove the two and a half blocks to the highway onramp. They finally blew off the hood somewhere about 5 miles down the road.
I never heard from that customer again, but always wondered if she ever found her purse and keys.
I bet Reddit wishes they could hear the other side of this story!
Apparently common sense isn’t given out to everyone.
How is that supposed to work, actually?
The keys to the castle, so to speak.
Some days are harder than others.
Either way Reddit says this is beautiful petty revenge.
Legend has it those keys are still out there somewhere today….
Not really. I’m sure an industrious crow has picked them up by now.
