People Are Happy About the Potential Revenue Collapse of Airbnb, But One TikTokker Injects Some Statistical Reality Into The Conversation
by Matthew Gilligan
A whole lot of people have been throwing shade at Airbnb for a while now and some folks are even saying that the popular rental company might be on the verge of collapse.
There are a lot of great things about Airbnb, but the seemingly never-ending news about scams, overcharging guests, hidden cameras, and other headaches have hurt the brand’s image.
And some folks are seeing the potential demise of Airbnb as a good thing.
Me silently wishing for Airbnb's downfall so the average person can go back to being able to rent and buy homes at non-inflated prices.
— Josie (@javavvitch) June 29, 2023
This person said Airbnb owners have gotten out of hand and and the tweet they replied to shows stats that certainly do not look good for the company.
They let Airbnb owners go insane with demands like "you can't wear shoes inside", "the chairs are not for sitting in" and "no talking in the kitchen"
Sorry asshole, it's not your home, it's a hotel. https://t.co/LWd2mf747L
— Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) June 28, 2023
A TikTokker weighed in on the news and said there’s actually some conflicting information about what’s really going on with the Airbnb situation.
@jeremywerden Are Airbnb hosts are freaking out? Or is it fear mongering? #airbnbust? #shortternrentals #airbnbsuperhost #realestate ♬ original sound – JEREMY WERDEN
TL;DR… one data sources says over a 40% decrease… but another says the decrease is only 3.6%.
So… yeah… those numbers are WAY apart.
But that didn’t stop people on Twitter from sharing more feelings about the company.
This person was obviously joking, but their point is taken…
No idea why AirBnB’s business is suffering. Anyway last time I stayed at one I forgot to separate garbage and recycling and the owner shot me with a bow and arrow
— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) June 28, 2023
And this person is shedding no tears about the news.
the airbnb collapse is so awesome and i hope every property owner has to sell at a gutwrenching loss to someone who might actually live in the fuckin place
— soul khan (@soulkhan) June 28, 2023
And this man is pleased with the news and asked a good question that you’ve probably asked yourself if you’ve ever stayed at an Airbnb before.
Airbnb falling apart warms my soul. Why the hell y’all got me doing chores when I’m on vacation
— Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) June 28, 2023
We’ll have to see how this situation plays out, but I have my doubts that Airbnb is actually going away.