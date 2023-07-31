July 31, 2023 at 1:46 pm

People Are Happy About the Potential Revenue Collapse of Airbnb, But One TikTokker Injects Some Statistical Reality Into The Conversation

by Matthew Gilligan

A whole lot of people have been throwing shade at Airbnb for a while now and some folks are even saying that the popular rental company might be on the verge of collapse.

There are a lot of great things about Airbnb, but the seemingly never-ending news about scams, overcharging guests, hidden cameras, and other headaches have hurt the brand’s image.

And some folks are seeing the potential demise of Airbnb as a good thing.

This person said Airbnb owners have gotten out of hand and and the tweet they replied to shows stats that certainly do not look good for the company.

A TikTokker weighed in on the news and said there’s actually some conflicting information about what’s really going on with the Airbnb situation.

@jeremywerden Are Airbnb hosts are freaking out? Or is it fear mongering? #airbnbust? #shortternrentals #airbnbsuperhost #realestate ♬ original sound – JEREMY WERDEN

TL;DR… one data sources says over a 40% decrease… but another says the decrease is only 3.6%.

So… yeah… those numbers are WAY apart.

But that didn’t stop people on Twitter from sharing more feelings about the company.

This person was obviously joking, but their point is taken…

And this person is shedding no tears about the news.

And this man is pleased with the news and asked a good question that you’ve probably asked yourself if you’ve ever stayed at an Airbnb before.

We’ll have to see how this situation plays out, but I have my doubts that Airbnb is actually going away.

