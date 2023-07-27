People Talk About World Events That Are Happening Now That Most People Don’t Know About
Bad air.
“I live on the shores of Lake Michigan. The air is horrible.
Visibility is minimal, and I’m not even in the thick of the fires.
I’ve been so worried about our Canadian friends for what seems like WAY too long now.
Keep safe.”
A bad sign.
“Insect numbers are absolutely plummeting.
There is about a 2.5% loss in terms of mass per year.
Without insects the food chain will collapse – the effects of this are already starting to be seen.”
Pollution.
“In Poland, mines are dumping their waste to Odra (one of the biggest rivers in Poland) for over a year and no one cares.
This river goes to Germany and then to the sea.”
Way too hot.
“Heatwaves in India ki**ing possibly thousands of people, it’s not in the media anywhere and is probably also going on in other countries such as Mexico and southern US.
A civil war and possible genocide going on in Sudan right now, no one cares, not even with the potentially thousands or maybe even millions of refugees this creates.
Possible human health catastrophes incoming with all the poisonous and cancerous chemicals coming from micro plastic, pesticides and so many other beauty products we use daily, which scientists have been warning us about for decades.
No one is interviewing these scientists anymore, writing about the problem anywhere or even trying to find out what kind of actually health hazards will evolve from our careless use with all these chemicals constantly.”
Definitely.
“Social media gave stupidity so much power that we are unable to listen or hear what scientist think about a thing.
Basically: ignorance has never been so self-confident and that makes me sad for this and every generation that is coming.”
Over the top.
“The total mass of plastic in the world now is more than the total mass of all mammals put together, and we’re continuing to make more plastic with no plans whatever to do anything about it.”
A sad state of affairs.
“S** trafficking at all time high in Us and was the highest world.
Slavery at all time high in the world.
Shocked that nobody talks about all of the insider trading in Congress on both sides.”
Bad news.
“Human rights violation in Pakistan.
Over 10,000 people arrested being kept in death cells while the temperatures exceed 40 degree Celsius. All because they support a political party. 80% of Pakistan supports that political party.
On top of that, the current regime has violated many laws including elections with 90 days, exceeding caretaker government to more than 90 days. Moreover, some leaders of the party in hiding so they raid their houses, harass the women, break stuff, steal cars (yes police stealing) and the world doesn’t care.”
Pretty terrifying.
“The rise of AI.
It’s not that people are ignoring it entirely but ignoring the bad parts like how dangerous it’s going to become very quickly. It’s going to be hard to trust anything you didn’t see with your own eyes even with video or audio of it happening.
Think of what a bad actor could do with that like for instance a country at war or just low level criminals blackmailing people. Deepfakes are already a problem and they’re only ever going to get better. AI voice is already nuts and again, it will only ever get better from here.”
Child labor.
“Cobalt mining.
Thousands and thousands of children are being sent to mine for cobalt (a precious metal used to power iPhones and Tesla cars) for a dollar a day. There are people crowed together with no equipment besides a hammer, giving us, in our first world countries the latest apple phone that we so desperately need.
But the media refuses to report this- because god knows what would happen if we stop using Tesla cars. Look there’s nothing wrong with preparing for a global crisis, but the problem is that there’s a crisis going on right now that everyone chooses to ignore.”
But here’s the thing… we all need to keep our chin up because there are good things happening.
It’s always good to know what is going bad, though.
