‘Since you guys wanna think that we’re lying…’ McDonald’s Employee Shows How Disastrous A Broken Ice Cream Machine Can Be
McDonald’s is known for many, many things…
And, let’s be honest, one of the ones that really irritates people is that their ice cream and milkshake machines never seem to be working.
We’ve all had that experience where we go through the drive-thru, ask for a sundae, and…we’re told that it’s down and out for the count and being repaired.
But now we can have a little bit of clarity from an insider about this issue.
A McDonald’s employee posted a video to TikTok where he showed folks what a broken ice cream machine really looks like.
He said, “Since you guys wanna think that we’re lying when we say our ice cream machine is broken.”
And then he pulls the lever on the machine…
And it turns into a disaster!
Ice cream flies out everywhere and none of it goes into the cup that the employee has positioned beneath the machine.
Doh!
Well, now we know…
Now let’s check out the video.
Here’s what people said on TikTok.
Seriously folks… just leave these people alone. They’re not making a lot of money. Just trust them.