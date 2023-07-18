‘You’re miserable for all the shade you throw.’ Someone Was Watching Her Instagram Stories on a Fake Profile. It Turned Out to Be Someone She Knew.
We live in a weird world…
People create fake social media accounts so they can spy on other folks and it’s hard to track down just who is keeping an eye on you…
And a woman named Jackie noticed someone was consistently watching her Instagram stories but she had no idea who it was…so she decided to get down to the bottom of it and figure out their identity.
In her TikTok video, Jackie said, “I was like, has to be someone that knows me but that doesn’t like to watch my stories through their actual profile.”
So she decided to enter the person’s Instagram username and click “Forgot Password” to try to figure it out.
She saw the first and last letter of the email address of the person after she did this and she looked through her email contacts to see if anyone matched up.
And, wouldn’t you know it, she figured out who the phantom story watcher was.
Jackie said, “You’ve got to be so stupid. You should have just made a fake email too, dumba**.”
Now take a look at her video.
In a later video, Jackie says that she confronted the person in question via Instagram direct messages, who responded by calling her “miserable.”
“You’re miserable af for all the shade you throw on social media,” the secret viewer allegedly replied. “I kept up with it for entertainment.”
“All you have under your name is a fake IG account. You dont even own the car you drive,” Jackie retorted in the caption.
And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One person said they got caught once doing this…
Another individual said you have to know people’s emails to be able to figure this out.
And one viewer said that there are ways to avoid getting caught for things like this…
So the lesson here… is make a fake email if you want to be a troll?
No… don’t do that! 😉