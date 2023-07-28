‘You feel that gut feeling you have right now?’ A Mom Shares Creepy Story About How Trusting Her Instincts When She Sensed Danger at a McDonald’s
by Matthew Gilligan
Always trust your gut.
That’s something we all hear people say a lot, but we don’t always hear about real-life examples…
Until now!
A mom shared a series of videos on TikTok where she talked to her daughter about how she should always trust her gut instinct when it comes to something incredibly important: STRANGER DANGER.
The mom noticed a man walking by the car and staring at her young daughter.
She said to her daughter, “That guy is making me uncomfortable. Is he making you uncomfortable too?”
And she added, “You feel that gut feeling you have right now? That’s when you’d wanna come in and get Mom.”
The young girl replied to her mom, “That’s why my stomach flipped right there.”
This is important stuff, folks!
Take a look at her first video.
@kelslarainn♬ original sound – Kelslarainn
The woman posted another video and talked about how her daughter was right for trusting her gut instinct and talked about how the man made her feel uncomfortable.
@kelslarainn♬ original sound – Kelslarainn
In her third video about the incident, the woman said they later saw the same man in a laundromat and how her interaction with the stranger confirmed her initial feelings about the man.
Something sketchy seemed to be going on here…
@kelslarainn Yall this is the bestvi got for now. This whole thing has started to consume me. Im so grateful dor all the love and support in the comments. Im so thankful the majority are not hating on this man but instead showing appreciation for mine and my daughters relationship/conversation. Thank you thank you thank you to all those in my comments coming from a genuine place of love or education and validation. Yall taught me what validation was because although i was doing natrually in this video sometimes i struggle with what it actually means to validate feelings. This cleared a lot up for me and reassured me that i am doing something right ♥️ i forgot to reply to the commment and cant find the reply sticker so i linked the original videos here! @Kelslarainn @Kelslarainn ♬ original sound – Kelslarainn
Here’s what people said on TikTok.
One person said they got goosebumps from this.
Another individual who is a law enforcement officer offered some advice.
And this person said they dealt with something like this with their own daughter.
What a creepy thing to catch on video!