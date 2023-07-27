This Student Caught Her Professor Using ChatGPT To Give Feedback On Her Work
by Trisha Leigh
It’s usually students who are getting the bad rap for trying to cheat the system, but it turns out that professors aren’t immune to taking the easy way out, either.
In a recent video on TikTok, Rai (@raipotpie) showed a college paper that included feedback that made them suspect her professor did not even read their paper.
Like, for instance, a compliment about the heading and subheading use making the paper “easy to follow and understand” – but she did not use headings or subheadings at all.
An AI content detector came back saying that her professor’s comments were 99% generated by AI.
“Yeah, he used ChatGPT for my feedback.”
Rai made her own confession, too.
“To be fair, I used AI for my outline. Touche.”
She also said that she doesn’t blame her professor for not wanting to read and grade her paper, since she also did not want to sit and write it.
Some commenters, like this one, pointed out that the AI detectors are as unreliable as the AI itself.
“Those AI detectors think the US constitution is like 98% AI generated so I wouldn’t trust them much. The headings thing is a big tell though lol.”
Others agree, saying they’ve pasted things into the checkers before just out of curiosity.
“I’ve double checked my own work on several sites and those AI checkers think it’s AI generated even when I don’t use ChatGPT.”
That said, there were also plenty of people in the comments that had similar issues with their own college feedback, like professors who basically copy and paste the exact same feedback for everyone.
I get that absolutely everyone has days at work when they end up phoning it in, but listen.
If kids are going into massive debt just to get your stamp of approval, you might want to suck it up.