Tom Cruise Is Sounding The Alarm About AI And Film
by Trisha Leigh
Actors, authors, singers, and other artists have taken up the cause of fighting AI, unsure how or whether the companies behind the tech are willing to compensate them for their creative work. Lawsuits have been filed, and of course, writers and actors have now entered into an official strike, as well.
It turns out that at least one Hollywood heavy-hitter sees the writing on the wall: Tom Cruise.
The Hollywood Reporter says that Cruise was present at negotiations between the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to discuss the use of AI in cinema.
In fact, the most recent addition to his long-running “Mission: Impossible” features a nearly omnipotent AI called The Entity as the main villain.
If true, Cruise would be the biggest name to join the negotiations on the side of SAG-AFTRA.
Although it’s not known what Cruise said at the negotiations, the general thought is that Cruise is supporting the unions pushback against using AI in the industry, as well as championing the rights of stunt performers.
For a celebrity who is notoriously hesitant to embrace media, this seems like a major showing as far as what actors and writers are going to want in order to come back to the table – or call off the strike altogether.
So, the rest of us might be waiting for new content for awhile.
