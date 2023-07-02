What Do People Think Makes Them Virtuous but Actually Means Nothing? Here’s What Folks Said.
I honestly can’t wait to read these responses because there seems to be so much of this going around these days that it makes me sick.
I’m talking about people doing things that they think make them look virtuous…but actually means nothing.
Let’s take a look at what folks had to say about this on AskReddit.
Virtue signaling.
“Giving food to people on the street and recording it for social media.
This needed to be said….I would even go one further and saying doing any Random acts of kindness or charity and posting about it on social media…it’s all virtue signalling bulls**t.
There isn’t anything as classy as doing something nice for someone and not saying s**t about it…”
I’m amazing.
“Talking about how virtuous they are.
My thought will always revert to a news story years ago, where a family took in another family that was going through a difficult time. A coworker of mine informed us of the story by saying “they’re just regular good people, like me, and took in this poor suffering family.”
The emphasis was on “like me.” Not “like you or me,” not “like us.” “Like me. She then proceeded to say bigoted and hateful things about the family that was taken in. Like uhhhh no, I don’t think this other family is like you in the least.
Being from a particular region of the country or world. If someone being polite or kind and openly justifies it by saying “I’m from X location and that’s just how we are,” especially if no one seems particularly surprised at their behavior (and rarely is anyone surprised by generic kindness or manners) I am 100% sure this is going to turn into a transactional arrangement littered with passive aggressive barbs against everyone else’s culture.”
Take your days off!
“Never missing a day of work.
Not only is there nothing wrong with taking a personal or sick day, odds are you care way more than your employer does.”
And…?
“Status and position.
“But he’s a cop…” “But she’s an executive” “But they’re a judge”
My personal filter is that status rarely equals virtue.”
You need your sleep.
““Functioning” on no sleep.
Neil deGrasse Tyson once proudly said in an interview that he operates regularly on only 4-5 hours of sleep and now I can’t not see it in any of his other interviews.
Snappiness, abruptness, impatience, etc etc, let alone the bags under his eyes.”
Hmmm…
““God fearing” doesn’t make you a good person or make good choices.
It just makes you fearful of the vengeance from the diety that you pray to.”
Over it.
“I’m from the southern US, and one thing I can’t stand is that “Southern hospitality”.
I’ve lived here my whole life, wanna know a secret? That shit is fake. I can’t tell you how many times I watched someone be all polite and friendly to someone, just to turn around and say nasty terrible things behind their back. How many people put on this kind persona, but if you dig a little deeper they are a terrible person.
“Down here we are polite, we watch our manners, and welcome everybody”
No, no you don’t, you just pretend, to make yourself look better. It’s selfish.
Honestly I’d rather have a grumpy looking person grunt at me when I bump into them. It may seem rude but at least it’s genuine. Down here it’s like some horror movie of overly nice smiling creeps.”
Gee, thanks.
“Saying “God will provide” and then doing absolutely nothing but pray.
God doesn’t work like that, in addition to prayer, you have to do some footwork to get whatever you need done.
0*1000 is still 0.”
So annoying.
“Deliberately being ignorant.
Never reading any books.
Not giving any consideration to viewpoints other than their own, etc.”
The grind.
“Hustle and grind culture in general, TBH.
People bragging about how hard they grind to make money to buy things they don’t need to impress people they don’t like to gain “status” that will be soon forgotten.”
No class.
“I’m actually surprised at the amount of men who think that being nice to a woman means they should get in their pants.
No, sir, you are not Prince Charming.
You just behaved like a normal adult should.”
Sounds like being virtuous is kind of overrated, yeah?
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · ask reddit, askreddit, life, reddit, top, virtue, white text