What’s the Fastest Way You Saw Someone Ruin Their Life? Here’s What People Said.
Life is short, folks, so live it up!
But, in the meantime, it would also be a good idea to be careful because one wrong ruin can potentially ruin your life.
And these AskReddit users have seen it happen with their own eyes.
Too much booze.
“I have a friend who had a drinking problem and got into an argument with a gas station worker while dr**k.
The worker tried stopping his car by standing in front of it and my friend ran him over and k**led him.
Wife, career, freedom, everything lost…”
Don’t drive d**nk.
“An acquaintance. He had a good job, nice truck, mortgage on a nice home, minimal debt, in a relationship with someone out of his league.
Before I knew him he’d had a DUI, but his attorney got him a plea deal that dropped the DUI down to a minor charge. A real lucky break. All he had to do was stay the course.
He could have walked home that night. It was less than two miles. But he was too proud to leave his truck at the bar, so instead he wrapped it around a power pole. No one was hurt, including him. The judge who got his case was furious to learn his previous DUI had been pled down. The judge rejected a plea deal and vowed to throw the book at him.
There was prison, then a year on house arrest. His job required a driver license, so that was gone. I don’t know at what point in his house arrest he could have started working, but he refused to. His former employer offered him a non-driving job, less money but still good money.
He turned it down because it was beneath him. He said the same thing to two jobs his girlfriend singlehandedly secured for him. Even after his house arrest, he refused to work. He said he didn’t want to. Apparently yelling at his girlfriend to pay his mortgage was better than working.
She finally got the courage to leave. His parents found him dead. No one will ever know if he intended to drink himself to d**th or whether it just happened. His parents blamed the girlfriend. Apparently the world would still be graced by his presence if she had stayed to get hit and yelled at.
Please don’t drive drunk. Not ever. Not even a little. If you’re not sure, just don’t. And if you suspect you have the disease of addiction, please get help. I don’t really care that this person died, but he hit a lot of innocent branches on the way down. A lot of suffering for no reason.”
Head trauma.
“A friend of mine drove his bike without helmet (had the helmet didn’t bother to wear it), it was late at night, we were having a party at my home and he was coming to join us, it had rained earlier so the roads were wet, his motorbike unfortunately slipped and he fell hitting his head on the curb.
Some passerby called the ambulance. We got to know about it early in the morning from his parents. His head trauma caused him to go into a coma.
He never came back from it, he was in a coma for a few months and then sadly passed away. He was a chill dude, if only he wore the helmet while driving.”
“Former friend of mine was arrested for soliciting an 1 1yo for s**ual favors online and traveling across state to meet her.
I never expected him to do that. His girlfriend at the time asked if I wanted to be a character witness and I noped out before she finished her sentence.
Judge made an example out of him and sentenced him to life, apparently it wasn’t his first SA offense. I can’t believe she even stuck around to even consider looking for people to testify on his behalf.”
“A guy I met several times around our group of friends back in the day joined Isis.
We were all shocked by this news. We couldn’t have predicted that.
He literally exploded himself 2 or 3 months after but no casualties. He was shot by the coalition.”
“An acquaintance and his girlfriend did a dine and dash, and their server followed them outside and stood in front of their car to prevent them from leaving until the police arrived.
Bad move on the server’s part for sure, but all the same this acquaintance ran the server over and hit like 2 or 3 parked cars in the process getting out of the parking lot.
So yea, they totaled their car, multiple other cars, and they both caught multiple felony charges (both of them had priors too), ended up pleading and as far as I can recall they both got roughly 5+ year sentences… over a ~$40 meal.
Maybe not 100% life ruining, but I’d say over $40 it’s proportionally pretty fu**ing stupid.”
“One of my best friends was close to finishing his BA, got career plans, money, was physically fit.
Everything was fine but then on new years eve night he went into a famous night club in Berlin, bought some d88gs and then jumped from the 7th floor. Either he bought something he wasn’t familiar with or the d**gs were laced with something stronger.
Anyway security cameras have him aimlessly wandering the floors of his 20 story apartment building and I guess he got paranoid and wanted out, so he jumped.
Apparently he didn‘t d** instantly but slowly bleed out over the next 30 minutes. But since this happened shortly after midnight nobody noticed because of all the noise and fireworks. They found his body around 4 am and ruled it s**cide.
Don‘t do d**gs, it‘s not worth it.”
“I knew someone who had a full scholarship to an in-state university.
He got addicted to he**in, overdosed, fell into a coma and now he’s confined to a wheelchair and has the mental capacity of a toddler.
It happened within 2 or 3 years.”
“Knew a guy in the military that had 18 years in, and was doing online classes to get his MBA.
He was in his final semester of getting his MBA, and 2 years away from a military retirement.
Then he traveled 1500 miles across the country to try hook up with a 15 year old girl.
Spent 2 1/2 years in prison, was kicked out of the military and his college he was attending.
I’m not entirely sure if he could pick up where he left off to get his MBA at the same college (or a different one), but that’s probably useless for him anyways now since he’s a convicted felon.
I don’t think having an MBA is going to make employers overlook your felony for trying to have s** with a minor.”
“My lawyer took out a loan forging my signature. He’s doing 15 years in federal prison.
I would have given him the $5000. His kid was very sick and I would have gladly helped him out.”