What’s the Lowest Intelligence Thing You Heard Someone Say That They Were Totally Serious About? People Responded.
Well, if so, then you’re in the right place because these AskReddit users were nice enough to share stories about people who said things that were incredibly unintelligent.
Doesn’t work that way.
“At one of my first jobs as a graphic designer, a client called me into his office and pulled up a photo he took.
He then asked me if I could turn it around. No, not rotate it, but turn the viewpoint around. He wanted to see what was behind the camera when he originally took the photo….
God, I have so many stories from that job.”
No way.
“A guy I work with said that a football referee runs over the distance of a marathon during a game.
I pointed out that a football game was only 90 minutes long and that the marathon record was just over two hours so that would be impossible.
He said it was possible, because a football referee “changes direction a lot during a game, and it all adds up.”
Kids today!
“English teacher here.
“Once, while showing my class the Leonardo DiCaprio version of “Romeo and Juliet,” I had a student stare at the screen in utter confusion for half the movie before she said, “How can he be in this movie? He d**d in Titanic.””
Okay…
“”Yeah bro, it says carbonated because they removed the carbs” while standing in line at a drugstore.
Best eavesdrop of my life.”
That’s…dumb.
“A professor in college refused to give back our tests because “you should know what you did wrong”.”
Wait a second…
““If I don’t finish all my eggs within two weeks I throw them out. I don’t want the light in the fridge to make them hatch.”
You know those eggs aren’t fertilized right? And also the light goes off when you close the door.
“Huh?”
Not a geography whiz.
“Someone I know argued with me that I do not live anywhere near Canada. He got pretty nasty about it too.
When I showed him proof he said “well I only know Texas”.
I live right outside of Detroit, Michigan. Closer to Canada that I am to any other state.
I have also had a few people argue with me that I do not live in the eastern time zone. I guess they know better than someone who actually lives here.”
Let’s talk about Thanksgiving.
“I was stationed in Germany in the late 1980s-90s.
Every Thanksgiving multiple dudes would be perplexed as to why the Germans didn’t celebrate?
A dude once told me he was excited to celebrate July 4 with the Germans and asked if they did fireworks.
I love you, my brothers, but some of you are dumb.”
Wow!
“How can Hawaii and Alaska have such different temperatures when they are right next to each other on the map?”
LOL.
“A guide dog’s job is to drive the car for the blind person”.
20 years later and she’ll still argue the point.”
They’re real?
“When I was a kid (and on and off when I was older, until after it was decommissioned) my dad worked at a nuclear power plant.
I was mentioning this to a college-aged coworker at one point (I think I was telling a story about take your daughter to work day, or something) and coworker stops me. “Wait, those are really real?”
I stopped talking, at a loss for words. I then had her repeat what she wanted to know. “Nuclear power plants are actually real things? I thought they were made up for like The Simpsons.””
You never know.
“I was on a date at an art museum.
The painting tag said who it was made by the title and made circa 1600 and she said “do you think the earth was even around back then? You just never really know”.”
Told ya! Very, very silly stuff.