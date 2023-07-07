What’s the Weirdest Fact You Know? Here’s What People Had to Say.
“The word “sheriff” comes from the old English “shire reeve.”
Shire was a rural county, and a reeve was a tax collector whose duties gradually expanded to law enforcement.”
Having fun.
“Bees like to play.
Scientists put bees in a box thing under stress free conditions with a few wooden round balls scattered about to see what would happen.
There are videos of this experiment, and the bees just climb all over these wooden spheres, rolling them around happily. It’s the cutest thing.”
Impressive.
“Hippos can’t swim and also aren’t buoyant.
If they need to travel in deep water, they hold their breath and sink to the bottom and run along the ground.”
All about animals.
“Weirdest animals facts that I know:
Dolphins use toxic pufferfish to get “high”.
There are more than 1.4 million bugs for each person on the planet.
Even after having its head taken off a cockroach can still live for up to a week.
A garden snail has around 14000 teeth.
The giant pacific octopus has blue blood, nine brains and three hearts.
Hippo sweat is blood red.
Reindeer eyes turn blue during the winter.
A group of sharks is called a shiver.
A flamingos head has to be upside down when it’s eating.
Prairie dogs kiss.
The bat is the only mammal that can fly. Birds are not mammals they are avians.
Some snails have hairy shells.”
Not a bad idea.
“Switzerland does not have a single official head of state.
It is a council of 7 people.”
Arrrrrrrrr!
“Pirates did not wear an eyepatch because they were missing an eye.
They switched the eyepatch from one eye to another when they went below deck so one eye was already used to the complete darkness of the inside of an old wooden ship.
Saves time!”
FYI.
“Cremating a person requires temperatures of around 1500 F.
The high temperature is required before you need to make the bones into a brittle powder.”
Cheers!
“The reason we cheers is from medieval ages.
Kings would meet to form treaties or trade pacts and what not and they hold a feast for it. As it was very common to poison folks during this time the two parties would bash there cups together so a little of each person’s drink would spill into the others and they would both get poisoned.
I read this in a book as a kid and recently found out there are only vague historical records of this.”
Weird stuff.
“Hemophilia across European royal families, most famously with Alexei Romanov, can all be traced back to single source; Queen Victoria.
Stop marrying your cousins!”
Test it out.
“Your nose is impacting your vision 100% of the time. However. your brain erases it most of the time, and fills in the blanks.
You can test this by closing one eye, or putting your finger on the tip of your nose. Or just really focusing on it.
This fact kind of freaked me out at first, because I didn’t like the fact that my brain just decided I don’t need to see something that is 100% real. Made me wonder what else our brains are doing in that same regard.”
Strange…
“Remember the incident in the ’80s where Michael Jackson caught his hair on fire while filming a Pepsi commercial?
That event was – down to the day – the exact halfway point of his life.”
