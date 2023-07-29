‘When I say I like em crazy this is what I mean.’ A Woman Blocked Her Ex on Social Media and He Reached Out to Her on Kindle
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, let’s give this guy a little bit of credit, okay?
Yes, he’s weird. Yes, he’s creepy.
But he is VERY resourceful.
The woman said that her ex-boyfriend who she had blocked on everything reached out to her via Kindle.
Her text overlay reads, “He’s blocked on everything. So this mf started highlighting words in my Kindle app.”
And in her caption, she wrote, “when I say I like em crazy this is what I mean.”
Yikes!
Check out her video.
@katie_michelle222 #greenscreen when I say I like em crazy this is wtf I mean🤦♀️ #crazy #kindle #motherhood #singlemom #fyp #nocontact #blocked #reading #bookwork #creative ♬ original sound – Aaron 🫢
This person said they're impressed.
Another viewer said he's a psycho but at least he was creative.
And this individual called it toxic…but creative.
This is really some next level cyber stalking! Wow.
