‘Who needs a Coinstar machine?’ Customers Reveals Self-Checkout Hack For Loose Change And One Special Quarter To Look For
Have a lot of loose change? Want to turn it into greenbacks, but don’t want to pay the Coinstar fees?
Well, have we got the hack for you!
Tiktokker Eric Miller shared a video recently that shows you how you can use to avoid paying a fee with those Coinstar machines.
The hack is deceptively simple.
First, scan any single item. In this video, it’s a single Coke bottle.
Then you insert your change.
After that… hit “Cancel Payment”
Viola! Cold, hard cash!
Now check out the video for a look at the entire process AND Eric’s tip on how to spot a rare quarter that you definitely DO NOT want to cash in.
@thecoinchannel
Coinstar or self checkout?? #coinstar #coin #coins #selfcheckout #thecoinchannel #foru first clip by @Dannnnnnnnn
♬ Soaking Worship Resting Place – Josué Novais Piano Worship
The comments section was full of folks who LOVE this hack.
Because who wants to pay to convert coins into cash?
And one commentor sounds like they just want to watch the world burn…
Also, one lucky guy apparently has one of these quarters, which is going for nearly $300 on ebay!
Now you know! Go out there and turn your silver into paper!