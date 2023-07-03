Why Do You Wake Up Extremely Early? Here’s What People Said.
Are you an early bird?
Or are you someone who likes to snooze over and over again and eventually roll out of bed when you feel like it?
I prefer to get up pretty early and get the day going so I feel like I’m being productive.
And today we’re going to hear from people who get up REALLY early.
Check out why they do it in their answers below.
I guess it’s time to get up.
“My cat does hurdles, with his track being my entire body, my bedside table, and a bit of floor.
While on the table, he usually knocks at least one thing down, until nothing is left but the lamp.
If I don’t get up, this can continue for up to an hour.”
Early bird.
“My job needs me in at 6.
Otherwise I’d be in bed until 9.
Although “sleeping in” has become 7 am.”
Might as well.
“It’s either lay in bed angry because I can’t sleep or actually get up.
I usually choose to get up.”
Gotta get to work!
“Work starts at 5 am for me.
Days off, I still get up at 5-6am, though, so I can skate as the sun rises and the heat isn’t intolerable.
It’s a great way to center myself.”
Getting older.
“Age. As a teenager I could sleep all weekend. From about 30 I never needed an alarm clock as I would always wake up before I needed to.
At around 40 I started waking up around 630 and it gets earlier every year. I’m now almost 60 and am generally awake around 430 and up and running by 5 regardless of how late I go to bed.
If this trend continues I will be getting up before I’ve gone to bed. There are times like weekends when I wish I could sleep in but overall I enjoy being up early. Sunrise, coffee and peace are nice.”
Good idea.
“By 6:30 AM there is already gridlock on the way to work.
I go in early and get off early, beating the rush hour traffic both ways.”
Light sleeper.
“I’m a light sleeper and naturally wake up from light.
Also once I’m awake it’s very difficult for me to fall back to sleep.”
I can’t help it!
“I can’t help it.
I naturally wake up around then. I like it.
Everyone else is mostly asleep too so it’s a peaceful way to enjoy a coffee and wake up at your pace.”
Get moving!
“530 workout class before the day starts is the only way I seem to be able to tackle exercise, work and kids successfully in one day.”
Of course.
“Kids.
Mine woke up everyday at 5 am sharp during the baby stage. Now that they are getting older they sleep til 6-630 but I’ve been conditioned to wake up at 5 with or without an alarm.
Doesn’t matter if I go to sleep at 10 pm or midnight, 5 am wake up call”
Gotta go.
“My husband and I get up at 4:30 am every weekday so we can do a 5 am CrossFit class.
I know if I tried to workout after work, I would have so many excuses on why I would want to skip it.
First thing in the morning makes us less likely to skip.”
I know it’s best for me to go to bed early and rise early… but I just can’t do it.
*yawn*
