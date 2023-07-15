Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Telling Her Mom to Treat Her Brothers the Same Way She Treats Her
What a concept, huh?
Treating all of your children equally?
Who would’ve guessed?!?!
Well, apparently this woman had to try to set her mom straight because she wants her brothers treated the same way as her.
Read on to see if you think she was out of line.
AITA for telling my mom to treat my brothers the same way I am?
“I (22F) have two brothers for the sake of this post I’ll call them John (18M) and Terry (16M).
My mom (50F) has always had a stronger liking towards both John and Terry, ever since they were little they could do no harm in her eyes.
Since I was little I would always get in trouble for everything John and Terry did, if they hurt each other it was my fault, if they did something wrong it was my fault etc. My mom always raised me as a caregiver, I had to basically take care of my little brothers, I was the one cooking, cleaning, washing and ironing their clothes, buying them stuff they needed, helping them with their homework etc.
However, due to me always doing everything for them, they have become the most useless human beings on the entire earth. They are almost adults and still won’t do their own laundry, won’t help with the cooking, won’t clean anything that they made a mess and are just overall grubs, leaving their dirty tissues and clothes everywhere.
Last night was the last straw for me when John spilt an entire bottle of orange juice on the floor and my mom told me to clean it up. I immediately started yelling at her saying she failed as a parent and instead of raising her sons to pull their own weight in this house and teaching them basic life skills, she let everyone else do it for them and never taught them a thing.
She instantly started laughing at me and said I was insane to think that’s how life really was there and that she raised all of us equally. I then told her that I can’t wait til she grows old and will end up reliant on both of them cause I won’t be around to help her out with anything and she can see how well she raised them. She told me that won’t be happening cause she doesn’t want them taking care of her when she’s older.
I stormed off to my room and cried for a good 10 minutes before packing a bag and driving to my boyfriend’s house. When I told him what happened he said he understand why I feel the way I do but that I was quite harsh towards my mom and I should apologise for lashing out at her like that. My friend also says that I’m the AH and that I shouldn’t speak to my mom like that.
My mom has since left two voicemails demanding I come back home now. I’m not going home until I have calmed down and she’s not as angry.
So…. AITA?”
