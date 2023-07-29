Woman Demands To Get Off A Plane Because She’s Hallucinating About Seeing People Who Aren’t There
by Matthew Gilligan
People are getting wild out there, my friends!
And there seem to be all kinds of videos popping up on social media lately showing people freaking the heck out on airplanes….and here’s another one for you to enjoy!
A woman, who looks like she had way too much to drink, was shown in a viral video yelling at people on a plane that she saw something (that wasn’t there) before she left the aircraft before takeoff.
The woman said, “I’m getting the f**k off. And there’s a reason why. I am telling you right now, that motherf**ker, that motherf**ker back there is not real.”
I think I saw something like this on The Twilight Zone before…
The passengers on the plane were clearly confused and had no idea what the woman was talking about.
The woman continued, “And you can sit on this plane and you can f**king d** with him or not. I’m not going to.”
One passenger said “bye” to the woman as she left the plane.
What a train (or a plane) wreck!
Check out the video below.
