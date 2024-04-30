Wife Expects Her Husband To Pay For Her Failed Renovations, But After She Ruins Their Kitchen Cabinets, He Demands She Fix Her Mess Herself
It’s happened to me more times than I can count. I see someone DIY some project on TikTok, and I think to myself, “Well I could do that!”
Cut to me an hour later covered in paint, wondering what delusion I had to make me think I was the third property brother.
And for most people, one major home renovation screw up is enough to realize that they need to do a little research before they go around painting their house, or building their own table!
But this user’s wife is apparently not most people, because even after a slew of failed DIY projects, she insisted on redoing their home’s cabinets all by herself, only to end up ruining them.
And when OP’s wife expected him to pay $2000 for her mistake, he put his foot down, saying she should have known better by now!
Was he too harsh? Decide for yourself!
AITA for telling my wife that she needs to pay the 2000 dollars to fix her DIY project
My wife and I have a shared account that we put money in for our shared bills. The rest of our individual money will stay in our own respective bank accounts.
My wife has a habit of doing DIY projects that she has no idea what she is doing. Sometimes it’s small other times it is a huge mess.
I have had conversations so many time that for her big DIY projects, we need to agree if she can do it before she starts.
This is because of her always getting way over her head, and me having to either fix it or pay someone. I’m sick of coming home and needing to fix a whole mess after work.
Despite OP’s protests, his wife decided that the kitchen cabinets needed a new paint job!
She decided that she wanted to repaint the kitchen cabinets. Well she didn’t do a test coat on a small piece and just started sanding.
Those cabinets are not real wood and she scratched them beyond repair. The paint isn’t sticking and they are awful.
She ruined almost all the top kitchen cabinets. That is what I came home to.
And this time, OP said he wasn’t going to be responsible for fixing her disaster.
I told her she needs to replace them all, that she ruined perfectly good cabinets and I am not paying for it.
That this isn’t a shared expense, and that we have had conversations after conversation about her DIY projects.
Also if she just talked to me I would have told her those cabinets were not real wood and had a weird covering on them.
But when OP’s wife saw what her impulsive decision was going to cost her, an argument was soon underway!
It’s going to cost her around 2000 to buy new cabinets and for people to install them.
This started an argument were she said new cabinets are a shared expense and I am jerk for not helping her.
I came to the internet for more opinions. AITA?
I mean, if this was a first time mistake, OP’s reaction would be completely uncalled for. But if they had talked about it as a couple and she still decided to embark on her half-shot DIY project?
Well that’s something you gotta figure out on your own!
Reddit agreed that his wife should be responsible for the cabinets’ repair, but many people couldn’t get past the fact that new cabinets would only run OP $2k dollars!
And when some people thought OP should let her off the hook and pay, this user responded that she needed to be held accountable for her actions.
And while some people thought OP had no right to lay down the cabinet law….
This user with a similarly impulsive DIY habit said she would never leave something that messed up!
Finally, this user said if she refused to pay for new cabinets, than she can live with the cabinets she absolutely ruined!
My question is, if you know you have no construction skills, what would compel you to undergo so many renovation projects?
