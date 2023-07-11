Woman Wants to Know if She’s Wrong for Going After Her Ex for 10 Years of Child Support Payments
Child support payments are no joke.
I’ve heard horror stories about people trying to get money from their ex to help raise their kids and it can get pretty ugly.
And this woman wants to know if she’s an a**hole for trying to get a whole lot of back pay from her ex.
Let’s see what she had to say.
AITA for going after my ex for 10 years of child support?
“My ex left for someone else when my kids were young (5M and 2M). He paid child support until he was medically released from the military in late 2011.
Since then he hasn’t paid a penny. Any time I’ve requested help (like $10 for school supplies) he tells me he has no money. He’s always begged me not to file through the state and apologized for not paying. Of course he always promises that he’ll start paying at some point. He gets about $2k/ month from the VA, but his work history has been spotty, at best. His parents have helped with his bills.
He’s actually had a good job for the last 2+years now. But still can’t help. I’ve given him all required visitation plus extra (I want my kids to be able to have a relationship with their dad)
Recently he had words with my husband and my ex said that he doesn’t owe anything, morally or legally. He said I should file through the state so they can tell me to my face he doesn’t owe (his words). I talked to my kids (now 19 and 16) and got their go ahead and filed. The state will be pursuing about $70k in back support plus current support for the 16yo.
I know it’s a lot of money and between him and his current SO, they have quite a few kids living with them. This will put a huge financial strain on them.
So AITA?”
Reddit users shared their thoughts on the matter…
This person said she’s NTA and that he’s required to do this.
Another person also said she’s NTA and that she needs to be doing this.
And one Reddit user said this guy brought it upon himself and he’s a deadbeat.
Never apologize for making people live up to their responsibilities.
