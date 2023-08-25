August 19, 2023 at 8:15 pm

‘$25 a month and you get to see 3 movies a week.’ A Customer Shows How AMC Stubs A-List Is Totally Worth It When They Go To The Movies

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokRegalMoviePass $25 a month and you get to see 3 movies a week. A Customer Shows How AMC Stubs A List Is Totally Worth It When They Go To The Movies

Movie lovers…this one’s for you!

Going to an actual theater to watch a movie is now back in style after the mega-hits Barbie and Oppenheimer both had people heading back to the cinema in huge numbers.

And a TikTok user named Sav posted a video where they told viewers about the joys and advantages of belonging to AMC’s Stubs A-List group.

And, in case you were wondering, Sav was about to see a screening of Barbie in her video.

The video shows Sav with a drink and a popcorn at an AMC theater before the show starts.

The text overlay in the video reads, “AMC stubs list is so worth it. $25 a month and you get to see 3 movies a week, so 12 movies a month. You get points for buying snacks and no extra charge for IMAX. One ticket for Barbie alone was worth $20.”

Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, don’t you think?

Check out the video.

@sssavml #fyp #foryou #barbie #barbiemovie #oppenheimer #movie ♬ Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) – Dua Lipa

And here’s what folks had to say about it.

This viewer said that they think the Regal Unlimited deal is better.

Another person asked a question that was on their mind…

And one individual said that Alamo Drafthouse has a great deal if you’re a movie lover.

If you got to the movies, AMC Stubs is an absolute must.

It’s almost too good.

