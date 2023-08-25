‘$25 a month and you get to see 3 movies a week.’ A Customer Shows How AMC Stubs A-List Is Totally Worth It When They Go To The Movies
Movie lovers…this one’s for you!
Going to an actual theater to watch a movie is now back in style after the mega-hits Barbie and Oppenheimer both had people heading back to the cinema in huge numbers.
And a TikTok user named Sav posted a video where they told viewers about the joys and advantages of belonging to AMC’s Stubs A-List group.
And, in case you were wondering, Sav was about to see a screening of Barbie in her video.
The video shows Sav with a drink and a popcorn at an AMC theater before the show starts.
The text overlay in the video reads, “AMC stubs list is so worth it. $25 a month and you get to see 3 movies a week, so 12 movies a month. You get points for buying snacks and no extra charge for IMAX. One ticket for Barbie alone was worth $20.”
Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, don’t you think?
Check out the video.
@sssavml #fyp #foryou #barbie #barbiemovie #oppenheimer #movie ♬ Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) – Dua Lipa
And here’s what folks had to say about it.
If you got to the movies, AMC Stubs is an absolute must.
It’s almost too good.
