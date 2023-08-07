August 7, 2023 at 10:17 am

A McDonald’s Drive-Thru Worker Rang up a Rude Customer’s Items Individually Instead of Charging Them for a Combo Meal

Take that, rude customer!

I imagine that’s what this McDonald’s employee said to himself after he pulled a fast one on a customer who was acting like a real jerk in the drive-thru.

The employee’s caption reads, “When I ring up 2 ten pieces, 2 medium fries, and 2 drinks instead of 2 #5 combos bc sb decided to be rude.”

I wonder if this rude person even noticed…

Check out his video.

@jettyjuju If ykyk😂 #jettyjuju #fyp #trending #mcdonalds #rude ♬ original sound – lol .

And here’s what people had to say about it.

One viewer was scolded for telling a customer that there was a cheaper way to get the same amount of food.

Another individual said they know exactly how much their meal costs all the time.

And one viewer said they did this before to a rude customer.

Take that!

Be nice to retail workers, fam!

