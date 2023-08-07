August 7, 2023 at 10:17 am
A McDonald’s Drive-Thru Worker Rang up a Rude Customer’s Items Individually Instead of Charging Them for a Combo Meal
by Matthew Gilligan
Take that, rude customer!
I imagine that’s what this McDonald’s employee said to himself after he pulled a fast one on a customer who was acting like a real jerk in the drive-thru.
The employee’s caption reads, “When I ring up 2 ten pieces, 2 medium fries, and 2 drinks instead of 2 #5 combos bc sb decided to be rude.”
I wonder if this rude person even noticed…
Check out his video.
@jettyjuju If ykyk😂 #jettyjuju #fyp #trending #mcdonalds #rude ♬ original sound – lol .
And here’s what people had to say about it.
Take that!
Be nice to retail workers, fam!