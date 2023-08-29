August 29, 2023 at 3:24 am

A Photo of Albert Einstein in Sandals Became a Viral Meme

by Matthew Gilligan

Einstein Viral Meme A Photo of Albert Einstein in Sandals Became a Viral Meme

You’ve heard of “hot girl summer”, right?

Well, it seems like none other than the great Albert Einstein is getting in on the action.

Well, sort of…

A photo of the brilliant physicist from 1939 chilling by the ocean and wearing some pretty nifty sandals became a viral hit and got all kinds of people talking on social media.

Maybe the success of Oppenheimer had something to do with this…

Here’s the photo that got people talking.

And you better believe that people had thoughts and feelings about Mr. Einstein’s fashion sense.

This person made a Barbie reference about the genius.

Another person was impressed with Einstein’s shorts.

Of course, someone else had to weigh in on the interesting footwear that he was sporting.

One Tweeter really knocked it out of the park with their comment.

And we can only hope that this person is kidding…but you never know…

I don’t know, I think we should bring this look back, don’t you?

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter