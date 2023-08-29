A Photo of Albert Einstein in Sandals Became a Viral Meme
by Matthew Gilligan
You’ve heard of “hot girl summer”, right?
Well, it seems like none other than the great Albert Einstein is getting in on the action.
Well, sort of…
A photo of the brilliant physicist from 1939 chilling by the ocean and wearing some pretty nifty sandals became a viral hit and got all kinds of people talking on social media.
Maybe the success of Oppenheimer had something to do with this…
Here’s the photo that got people talking.
Feels like summer. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/GAy1uwNOqh
— Albert Einstein (@AlbertEinstein) July 27, 2023
And you better believe that people had thoughts and feelings about Mr. Einstein’s fashion sense.
This person made a Barbie reference about the genius.
his job is just beach https://t.co/AfRNDFOoqS
— annie (@incepthion) July 27, 2023
Another person was impressed with Einstein’s shorts.
Hoochie daddy shorts ?
— AIRSTEVEJOBS (@AIRSTEVEJOBS) July 28, 2023
Of course, someone else had to weigh in on the interesting footwear that he was sporting.
Who knew Albert Einstein wore little open toed pumps
— marcelina (@xNaliax) July 28, 2023
One Tweeter really knocked it out of the park with their comment.
Einstein showing the relativity of fashion.
— The Nature of Things (@TheNatureofThi1) July 27, 2023
And we can only hope that this person is kidding…but you never know…
You did great in Oppenheimer albert you deserve the Oscar
— swagged out bart simpson (@knifeass) July 27, 2023
I don’t know, I think we should bring this look back, don’t you?