A Woman Told Her Family She Wouldn’t Be Serving Meat Because She’s A Vegetarian, But Her Family Didn’t Approve. Who’s Wrong?
by Trisha Leigh
There are many different dietary restrictions and choices out there, which can make hosting meals a bit tricky sometimes. Most people do their best to accommodate, because part of hosting is ensuring your guests are satisfied, safe, and happy.
OP is a vegetarian and recently hosted a family dinner after she moved into a new home. The menu was vegetarian but filling, and she felt like no one went home hungry and the night went well.
After I (22f) finished moving in to my first apartment, I invited my family over. My parents, siblings (3 of them) and their partners (2 of those).
Everyone knows I don’t eat meat, I try my best not to be difficult about it and often bring my own meals to family gatherings.
Anyways, the menu was: as a starter, bruschetta, as a main, pasta alla norma with garlic bread and salad on the side. And tiramisu as dessert.
I thought this covered all bases, had enough variety, and people seemed to enjoy it. No one went home hungry.
Afterward, though, her father and her brother’s girlfriend both complained about there being no meat, intimating they would not dine at her place again without it.
But my dad told me that if he knew I wouldn’t be serving meat he wouldn’t have come, he made a couple of snarky remarks too (especially about the salad, ‘rabbit food’ ‘this is what real food eats’ etc.).
And my brother called me after to let me know his girlfriend agrees with my dad and also would want ‘real’ food the next time, if I’m ever hosting again.
OP is wondering if meeting that expectation would be a requirement should she ever host again, or if she made a faux pas.
Honestly, I don’t really want to host again. I spend quite a lot of money and time on the dinner, and it’s frustrating when people try to tear it down. But it is generally polite to let people know when a social gathering doesn’t meet expectations.
Should I have let people know beforehand?
