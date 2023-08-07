August 7, 2023 at 6:37 am

A Woman Was Notified Her Starbucks Order Was Ready…but She Didn’t Order Anything

by Matthew Gilligan

A woman seemed puzzled and pretty annoyed when she received a message from a Starbucks store about her order being ready.

What was the problem?

She didn’t order anything.

Say whaaaaaaat?!?!

That’s right, and she posted a video on TikTok to talk about it.

The text overlay in the video reads, “When Starbucks sends me a notification that my order is ready but i didn’t order anything.”

In her caption, she joked about how the alert made her depressed because she doesn’t have any money.

Take a look at her video.

@vdacherry made me depressed fr bc i dont have any money🤣#starbucks #starbuckschallenge ♬ original sound – CARTER

@vdacherry wasn’t the only one to receive this bizarre message. That same day, fellow Starbucks customers flooded Twitter with the same message they received from the app. As a result, the coffee chain issued an apology for this mistake on its website:

You may have received a notification stating “Your order is ready!” from the Starbucks app when you did not place an order. This notification is an error and we apologize for any confusion this may have caused.

And here’s what people said on TikTok.

One person said this gave them a panic attack.

Another viewer said they thought they were crazy when this happened.

And one TikTok user said they thought their card was stolen.

Man… imagine cancelling your credits cards because this happen.

Bad move Starbucks!

