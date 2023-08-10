A Man Got to His Airbnb Rental and Realized It’s a Big Bathroom With a Bed in It
by Matthew Gilligan
Knock on wood, most of the Airbnbs I’ve stayed at have been pretty solid and they actually look like the photos online.
But I must be lucky because I’ve seen a lot of horror stories about people showing up to rentals lately that look NOTHING like they thought they were going to when they booked places.
And a guy named David Holtz shared a photo on Twitter showing the surprising Airbnb rental he ended up with…
It was actually a large bathroom with a bed in it.
Kind of disgusting, if you ask me!
Take a look at this thing.
tfw you arrive at your @airbnb and realize that the whole space is essentially just a large-ish bathroom that the host put a bed into pic.twitter.com/ImlxVWtAXF
— David Holtz (@daveholtz) July 10, 2023
I mean… WHAT?!
People on Twitter weighed in about this unusual setup.
One person said the obvious…
Airbnpee
— Tim Perzyk (@tperzyk) July 10, 2023
Another person reminded him about something important.
Don’t forget to close the toilet seat for your nightstand functionalities.
— Sebastien Taveau :. 🇫🇷🇺🇸🏴🇮🇪 (@frogtwitt) July 10, 2023
And this Tweeter thinks that Airbnb is definitely on its way out because people are fed up with situations like this.
Airbnb is definitely dying, the question is when.https://t.co/eg9caMroy9
— NirSD (@nirsd) July 10, 2023
Good lord. This is just an absolutely wild symptom of how broken our “gig” economy is right now.
Rest in peace.