A Man Got to His Airbnb Rental and Realized It’s a Big Bathroom With a Bed in It

by Matthew Gilligan

Knock on wood, most of the Airbnbs I’ve stayed at have been pretty solid and they actually look like the photos online.

But I must be lucky because I’ve seen a lot of horror stories about people showing up to rentals lately that look NOTHING like they thought they were going to when they booked places.

And a guy named David Holtz shared a photo on Twitter showing the surprising Airbnb rental he ended up with…

It was actually a large bathroom with a bed in it.

Kind of disgusting, if you ask me!

Take a look at this thing.

I mean… WHAT?!

People on Twitter weighed in about this unusual setup.

One person said the obvious…

Another person reminded him about something important.

And this Tweeter thinks that Airbnb is definitely on its way out because people are fed up with situations like this.

Good lord. This is just an absolutely wild symptom of how broken our “gig” economy is right now.

Rest in peace.

