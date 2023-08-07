Don’t come at me with the ‘that’s what the cleaning fee is for.’ An Airbnb Host Caught Some Guests Running a Club in the Rental
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess Airbnb rentals that have cameras can be a good idea from time to time…
Or, at least it paid off for a woman named Jessica who owns an Airbnb unit and noticed something strange when she decided to check the cameras to make sure everything was going smoothly.
Because she noticed something strange…
Jessica noticed that the renters were not only throwing a party at the unit but it looks like they appeared to have turned the place into a club!
The audacity!
In her caption, the woman said, “I had to get out in my pjs to kick them out…. Yall this is how NOT to rent an airbnb.”
Check out the video.
I had to get out in my pjs to kick them out…. Yall this is how NOT to rent an airbnb….. #cleaningbusinessowner #partiesover
She posted a follow-up video of the party being broken up and wrote in her caption, “Don’t come at me with the ‘thats what the cleaning fee is for.’ No its not. The cleaning fee is for a normal clean after guests stay. NOT damaged property, loads of trash, drinks spilled everywhere, odor removal, pressure washing the back deck, removing stains from everything, rearranging furniture, and removing broken items and replacing them.”
She also had some more choice words for people who thought she did the wrong thing.
Replying to @demDamnKidz_n2Dogz just using your comment but everyone else—- dont come at me with the "thats what the cleaning fee is for" no its not. The cleanjng fee is for a normal clean after guests stay. NOT damaged property, loads of trash, drinks spilled everywhere, odor removal, pressure washing the back deck, removing stains from everything, rearranging furniture, and removing broken items and replacing them. Also, for the people saying "well, you kicked them out so they didn't have a chance to clean" you're dang right i kicked them out. The guest agreement clearly states no large gatherings for this reason. We wanted them out so no more dmaage was done. My cleaning rates are based off of normal guest quantity. NOT 80+ people- so my fee doesnt cover the mess they left. This is a high end rental with high end guests that stay. They are required to take out all trash& clean all dishes, and to take care of things. So it is a big deal for all this to be left. ALSO, yes we have cameras for this reason right here- For guests that destroy property or dont follow rules. The cameras arent inside and they are told where each camera is when booking. #rentalproperty #cleaningbusinessowner #kickedout
And, in a third video, she posted a video showing the damage that her property sustained due to the party.
Call me old-fashioned, but I think these folks were incredibly rude.
Replying to @EMONY You're right. They didn't mess anything up tho….also holes in a wall that will have to be fixed. Not to mention all the blunt burns on every table and couches that cant be "cleaned." Youre not seeing all the oictures i have because some include personal info. #badrenters #rentalproperty #cleaningbusinessowner #propertymanagement
And here’s what people had to say about what happened.
One viewer joked that at least they hired security.
Another individual said that Airbnb hosts worry the most about getting reported by neighbors.
And this TikTokker said they wouldn’t have cared about this if no damage was done.
I can’t believe they hired security… lol