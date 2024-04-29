DoorDash Driver Couldn’t Afford To Pay For Parking. She Ended Up With An $80 Fine While Running Food In For A $1 Tip.
by Laura Lynott
It’s a tough job being a delivery driver, especially if you’re not getting tipped regularly enough.
And that’s without getting parking fines on top of all that!
Observer @vicoseven posted a clip of a DoorDash driver getting a ticket after parking in the wrong place to deliver food to a customer.
The TikToker, who comments on other videos, replayed the clip for his followers to give his views.
In the original clip the female delivery driver was crying.
She told how she’d delivered to someone who worked in a courthouse but she didn’t want to park far away.
She ended up with an $80 parking ticket anyway.
She thought she’d only be a few minutes so parked in a lot and claims she didn’t even realize there was a fee.
@vicoseven told his followers: “OK, so this one bothers me.This DoorDash driver pulled up to her destination … and parked in what she thought was a free space. Goes up to the fifth floor, comes back down to find an $80 ticket from the cops. And the customer only tipped her $1. How is that fair?”.
The clip ended with the girl begging customers to meet their delivery driver if they knew there was nowhere round to park for free.
The TikToker added in response: “We gotta get better.”
He said he felt for the girl and the internet certainly got behind this delivery driver’s situation.
People who order food should definitely be more thoughtful.
These folks are essentially doing your lazy behind a paid favor.
