Their Phone Was Stolen, So They Made Sure All Of The Thief’s Friends Got The Worst Kind Of Political Spam
by Matthew Gilligan
I feel sorry for this person that their phone was stolen from them, but I gotta say, they took it in stride AND they ended up getting some nice petty revenge!
Check out what happened in this story from Reddit!
Thief stole my phone. Now his friends get spam.
“A few days ago, my phone was stolen.
However, since I live very far from my carrier’s local store, didn’t have a phone to call them from, and my phone is my primary internet at home, it took me a couple days to get in touch with them.
In the meantime, the thief removed my SIM from my phone and put it in his own phone, which he was using to sell drugs and stolen property.
I went to my carrier and shut him down.
I got the IMEI of my phone blacklisted as well as the one he put my SIM in.
This was gonna be fun…
Then I logged into my carrier’s account and looked at all the outgoing calls he placed.
I found 13 different numbers he dialed.
Now, all of his friends are signed up for SMS spam from the Republican Party, Democratic Party, and Libertarian party, as well as numerous individual campaigns.
Any other suggestions?
Do the Scientologists send SMS spam?
I think religious stuff might be really annoying.”
Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.
One person shared their thoughts.
This Reddit user shared their own story.
Another person offered additional suggestions.
And there was more…
And one Reddit user thinks they know how to get even…
They will be destroyed…
Nice work!
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · black text, petty revenge, phones, reddit, revenge, stealing, thief, thieves, top